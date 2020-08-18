Every creature in nature has its own way of adaptation that is too astonishing for us humans. So when we do come across such spectacles it leaves us amazed. When we talk of camouflaging creatures, we think of chameleons. But do you know owls can also ace the camouflaging game? A recent picture of an owl carefully hiding in plain sight of tree bark has been shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He rightly calls it "One of the best camouflage". The picture makes it look like a tree with an eye. We also show you other similar pictures which prove these nocturnal birds are good at hiding. Can You Spot a Snow Leopard in This Pic? Photograph of Big Cat Hiding in Plain Sight Goes Viral.

The picture was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda this evening. He captioned it "Tree with an eye." It is not exactly sure if he has taken the picture or has shared someone's picture, but the timing of the picture is perfect. A screech owl is hiding in the barks of the tree and it looks exactly similar to the bark. In fact, had the owl's eye been closed, it would make it even more difficult to spot the bird in there in the first place. Ultra-Black Fish Discovered by Scientists in Depths of Ocean, Pictures Show How the Deep-Sea Creatures Camouflage With Darkness and Swim at Ease.

Check The Pic Here:

Tree with an eye👌 One of the best camouflage that you will see. (Screech Owl) pic.twitter.com/6hERQeYR7d — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 18, 2020

Doesn't it look amazing? People have appreciated the photograph in the comments. If this is the first time you have seen such camouflage of birds, then we show you some similar pictures.

Wow!

Fits Perfect

Same Screech Owl

Can You Spot The Owl?

Owls can beat some chameleons at camouflage, don't you think? All of them are hiding in such plain sight and only recognisable because of their eyes! Nature never fails to amaze, does it?

