Southwest Airlines has found itself in hot waters once again after a Playboy model was "humiliated" on board for wearing a tiny, deep-cut top. Noy just that she was also asked to cover up because it "violated the airline’s dress code" For this trip, she was travelling with her 7-year-old son and revealed that she was feeling "humiliated and embarrassed". One of the airline attendants told her that she couldn’t fly because of her low-cut leopard print top. Eve J. Marie, 26 was on a Tulsa, when this incident took place. She revealed to Jam Press that the crew member told her she’d have to change out of the revealing outfit.

She said, "When they threatened to remove me off the plane if I didn’t have a change of clothes, I felt completely humiliated, embarrassed and highly offended". She went on to say: "I’m an A list member for SWA and have a credit card with the airline and I have perks that allow any person traveling with me to fly free because of my high status with the airline".

“So even as being a loyal customer with them, I felt like the other women on the plane were judging me based on my attire and they were saying my breasts are too large,” she added. “Well, that’s something I can’t help.”

Marie said she’d been able to board an earlier flight without any problems at all. Marie said, "When the African American attendant called me over and told me they had called somebody to inform me of needing to change my clothes or be removed, I was so surprised". "The attendant herself apologized. This flight was my layover and the first flight said nothing, so if this was truly the policy, then why was I not informed before I even boarded the first flight?", she went ahead to say.

This is not the first time Southwest Airlines has pulled something like this. Recently a woman was forced to wear a pilot's T-shirt to "cover-up" because her boobs were too "lewd, obscene, and offensive." A woman named Kayla Eubanks was wearing a glamorous crop while boarding a Southwest Airlines flight when on Tuesday when she was stopped at the gate because of her clothing citing that it could distract other passengers.

