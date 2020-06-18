Porn Star Renee Gracie Slams Indian Fans Over Using Her Nude Pics and XXX Videos From OnlyFans, Threatens to Sue Them Over Copyright Issues of Exclusive Content

Australian supercar racer turned porn star Renee Gracie has caused quite a stir on social media. This time the reason is not her hot pictures and videos but over copyright issue regarding the same. The 25-year-old has hit out at Indian audience for stealing photos and xxx videos from her page on OnlyFans which are exclusive. Gracie's comments on Indians are now going viral on social media where she slammed the audience for using her exclusive content and said she would remove all the Indians off her page. She also wrote that she doesn't like Indians now. XXX Star Renee Gracie Net Worth Will Surprise You! Check Out How the Viral Porn Star's Career Switch, Hot Pics and Videos Made Her Financially Stable!

Renne Gracie posted a long rant on the OnlyFans page which is a subscription-based service where creators earn money from the users who subscribe to the content. It is very famous among the adult entertainment industry. Gracie's nude pictures and sex videos earned her USD 3000 in the first week of switching to this career. She keeps posting her raunchy and saucy nude photos, semi-naked selfie pics on this service. Now shes has alleged that pics from here are being stolen and uploaded to various fake accounts on social media platforms. In a long rant, she wrote, "If you're Indian, get off my page right now! You are no longer welcome here anymore. Ever since my story went viral in India, there has been so many videos and fake profiles made and images illegally stolen from my OnlyFans." She also threatened to sue anyone who would share her stolen images anywhere.

Gracie was upset that somehow her pictures get deleted from Instagram. Many of her hot pictures have been taken down by the photo-sharing app because of their community guidelines. Although, that hasn't deterred her as she continues to post her racy snaps online.

Check Her Latest Video on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Jun 16, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Some More Hot Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Apr 29, 2020 at 10:44pm PDT

Renee continues with her hot streak of images and videos but looks like her fans from India will have to strive a little more since she plans to take them off from the OnlyFans page. Or at least there won't be new pictures of the XXX star which are her exclusive content.

