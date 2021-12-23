Pornhub 2021 year in review is here and we can't keep calm. This year was dedicated to Hentai XXX videos. People loved watching this form of Japanese anime and HOW! The Pornhub 2021 year in review holds major statistics and insight based on all the viewership of the 18+ site. This year was all about Hentai, yes overtly sexual XXX videos and pics took over Pornhub. If you like anime, you should know that ecchi is used to refer to an animation style, but what does it really mean? In this article, we will understand what it means for ecchi and also hentai. Pornhub 2021 Year in Review Video: From 'Hentai' to 'Japanese' XXX Searches That Defined the Year.

The term ecchi is used to refer to any anime, manga or Japanese work that contains erotic scenes such as jumping or even showing a character's panties or breasts. This year the top searches saw Hentai followed by Romance surprisingly. Check out the top 5 list of XXX Searches on Pornhub.com: Pornhub 2021 Year In Review: From Lana Rhoades to Mia Malkova to Riley Reid, Most Searched XXX Porn Stars That won the 18+ Adult Site.

Top XXX Searches on Pornhub.com:

1. Hentai

2. Romance

3. Group Sex

4. Fitness

5. Swapping

What is Hentai?

Hentai is anime and manga pornography. A loanword from Japanese, the root word describes a rather abnormal sexual desire or act, which is characterized by hentai syoku. In addition to anime and manga, hentai work is present in a variety of media, including artwork and video games (commonly known as eroge).

As with the use of hentai as any erotic depiction, the history of these depictions is divided. Japanese artwork and comics serve as the first examples of hentai material, coming to represent the iconic genre after the publication of Azuma Hideo's Cybele in 1979. Japanese animation (anime) had its first hentai, in both definitions, with the 1984 release of Wonderkid's Lolita anime, ignoring erotic and sexual depictions in 1969's One Thousand and One Arabian Nights.

Pornhub 2021 Year In Review: The Searches that Defined the year with Aria (Watch Video):

However, this year was not particularly great for the popular XXX site. It found itself in major trouble after the Pornhub.com sex trafficking & child abuse row, people started the 'Shut down Pornhub' campaign and you can check out all serious Allegations against the XXX website. Not just that, Pornhub.com was banned in some places and found itself in major hot water. Earlier, Pornhub shutdown, global protests took place as well against the XXX website for hosting sex trafficking & child rape videos, check out the Traffickinghub campaign.

