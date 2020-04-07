Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! HD Images & Inspirational Quotes to Express Gratitude to Heroes Fighting COVID-19

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

Heroes are not those who fly in the sky but are the ones who are by our side in difficult times. While the whole world is braving a pandemic currently, there are the coronavirus helpers that are not staying back at home comfortably but going out there and doing everything to fight COVID-19. They are putting their lives at risk to save from the risk of infectious disease. Right from the medical workers, doctors, nurses, midwives, sanitation workers, police, essential items providers, media personnel and everyone who is serving before self- a big thank you! Stay Strong During Coronavirus Outbreak! Positive Quotes & Uplifting Messages You Can Share to Drive the Isolation Blues Away.

Thank you, coronavirus helpers, for everything you are doing in the current situation, you will be remembered. The rest of us willing to help these heroes can stay at home and practise social distancing and self-quarantine. Also, while there is so much negativity floating around it is important to send out positive vibes. It is challenging to even stay quarantined. The mental health of people around the world is being compromised due to anxiety, fear and stress a pandemic brings in. It is important, now more than over to use your words to spread gratitude. Don't Lose Hope! Uplifting Messages, Quotes and Poems To Spread Positivity During the Coronavirus Outbreak.

If you wish to thank the coronavirus helpers in words we have your back with HD images, inspirational quotes, messages, and positive posts to express gratitude to coronavirus helpers and healthcare workers. There is no time better than now to go and tell them what they mean to the world. Happy World Health Day 2020 HD Images to Thank Coronavirus Healthcare Workers: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Greetings and SMS to Send on the WHO-Organised Day.

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"My heroes are those who risk their lives every day to protect our world and make it a better place — police, firefighters, and members of our armed forces." – Sidney Sheldon

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A true hero isn't measured by the size of his strength, but by the strength of his heart." – Zeus in Hercules

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself." – Joseph Campbell

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"Thank you for being an important part of my story." —Anonymous

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them." —JFK

Positive Messages For Coronavirus Helpers and Healthcare Workers! (Photo Credits: File Image)

"I will forever remain humble because I know I could have less. I will always be grateful because I know I've had less." —Anonymous

While the number of people affected by the pandemic is increasing, on the brighter side many are also able to recover. As we write this, the total number of coronavirus cases across the globe, as per the coronavirus live updates is 1,347,587. The contagious infection has taken 74,782 with 286,453 who have recovered worldwide.