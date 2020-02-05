Potok Philippe, Instagrammer Yells He Has Coronavirus Mid-Air as Part of Prank, Forces the Flight to Return (Watch Video)

Potok Philippe (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

This was a ridiculous moment when an Instagrammer attempted to prank the passengers flying reportedly from Toronto to Jamaica. Potok Philippe, real name, James Potok, an aspiring musician who boasts about 34,000 followers on Instagram, performed the sickening prank mid-air. According to media reports, he yelled that he has coronavirus while filming himself in a bid to get views online. He said, “it was simply a joke.” His ‘joke’ forced the flight to turn back to Toronto. A second flight was also cancelled because of the incident. Potok’s ‘prank’ was not received well. He was later arrested and charged with mischief. Video of Chinese Elderly Couple, Infected by Deadly Virus, Holding Hands in Hospital Will Leave You in Tears.

Potok was quoted in media reports as explaining what he said and his intention to make a prank video for his Instagram followers. “Can I get everybody’s attention please. I just came back from Hunan province, the capital of the coronavirus. I’m not feeling too well. Thank you,” he recalled announcing to the passengers on board. “It would be something else if I said hey guys I have a bomb strapped to me, I have a weapon on me, people blew it out of proportion. To me it was simply a joke. About mid-way through the flight I stood up, pulled my video camera out – I was going to post it to Instagram, send it to 6ixbuzz so it goes viral,” Potok added further.

Watch Video:

The airline crew was alerted and was asked to put on a mask and gloves. Potok was immediately escorted off the plane. Because of his selfish ‘stunt’, the flight had to turn back. It was a sick prank to perform amid the worrying condition happening across China. Upon his arrival at the Pearson Airport, he was immediately assessed by medical staff and deemed to be symptom-free. The Instagrammer is arrested and will next appear at reportedly the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9, 2020.

Coronavirus has killed over 400 people since its outbreak in December, 2019. More than 20,000 cases have been reported from across the globe. Wuhan is the epicentre of the virus.