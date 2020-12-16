Aarti Morya and Avdesh of Prayagraj were to get married on December 8. However, just eight hours before the wedding procession was to reach Aarti's house, she met with a terrible accident that made her bed-ridden. While people expected Avdesh to call off the wedding and break all relations with them, his actions surprised everyone. He not only agreed to marry Aarti, but also ensured that the wedding happens on the same date as fixed. Aarti belongs to Kunda village of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. The couple's love story has spread in their villages and is going viral on social media platforms too. Madhya Pradesh: 70-Yr-Old Man Marries 55-Yr-Old Woman in Ashoknagar After Falling in Love at Hospital.

According to ABP Live, as Aarti was in the hospital, Avdesh requested doctors for permission to take her home for the wedding. He took her home in an ambulance and brought her inside the house with the help of a stretcher. The couple got married as Aarti laid on the stretcher throughout all the marital customs and traditions. After the marriage ceremony, Avdesh then took her back to the hospital in an ambulance. He now takes care of her and doctors say that she is recovering. However, she will have to be on the bed for some months.

Aarti met with an accident when both the households were preparing for the wedding and celebrations were in full swing. Family members and relatives were getting ready for the marriage function when Aarti tried to save a child standing on the terrace of their house. Aarti had she slipped and fallen from the terrace of her building. The fall left her with a broken spinal cord and other injuries to the body. Aarti's family informed Avdesh's parents of her situation who were shocked by it. Considering Aarti will be bed-ridden, her family asked the bridegroom if he would like to marry her sister, but he denied. He instead met Aarti in the hospital and made plans to conduct the wedding. Live-in Couple for 48 Years! Udaipur Love-Birds Marries in The Presence of Family and Villagers.

Reportedly, Aarti had tears in her eyes as the wedding customs were being held. The story of their love has spread across the regions and garnered headlines everywhere. Avdesh's stand to marry Aarti despite her physical disability is being praised by people.

