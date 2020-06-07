Pregnant Cow’s Jaw Blown Off After Eating Firecrackers Stuffed Food in Himachal Pradesh, Enraged Netizens Demand #JusticeForNandini

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Pixabay)

Just a few days after a pregnant elephant died for eating pineapple filled with crackers, another horrific story surfaced on the internet. It is about a pregnant cow in Himachal Pradesh who was fed food mixed with explosives. The animal was severely injured as the crackers blow off her jaw while grazing. It triggered nation-wide outrage. Netizens are in shock to see the increasing rate of animal brutality in our country. Soon, #JusticeForNandini began to trend on Twitter, as enraged Twitterati demand the speedy investigation on the matter. Reactions are everywhere on the social media platform. With the horrifying stories making the headlines, people are sad, angry, and in despair, if humanity does not exist anymore. Man Arrested on Allegations of Injuring Cow by Feeding Explosive-Mixed Eatables in Bilaspur.

According to media reports, the alleged repeat of the highly condemned killing of the pregnant elephant in Kerala, a senior police officer reported that the cow in Himachal Pradesh was fed firecrackers in the wheat dough. The alleged incident took place on May 26 in Jhandutta area of Bilaspur district. The cow’s owner, Gurdayal Singh, upload a video of the injured bovine on social media that soon went viral. He suspects that one of his neighbours is behind the cruel act. He alleged the person fed his cow firecrackers stuffed in wheat balls while the animal grazed in the field.

The incident is just a grim reminder of the elephant killing in Kerala. Soon #JusticeForNandini trend on Twitter. It is not clear, Nandini is the name of the cow, but the tweets are referring and calling for justice to prevail soon on the alleged case in Himachal Pradesh.

#JusticeForNandini Trends on Twitter

It's Utterly Shocking!

Heartbroken, speechless, angry & shocked to read the news about the pregnant cow in Himachal. How can anyone be so cruel. Hope the guilty are punished severely.#JusticeforNandini https://t.co/zhdZUkD22L pic.twitter.com/KmxSEyyCnk — Natasha (@thebokettogirl) June 6, 2020

Netizens Demand Justice

Horrifying!

So saddened to hear similar news in haryana .A pregnant cow fed with crackers filled wheat balls#JusticeforNandini pic.twitter.com/2cRLkpOMBi — Manoj (@_manoj_23) June 7, 2020

Can Anyone Stop This Cruelty?

Then now.. What will be tomorrow 🤔 Any one can stop this..#justicefornandini pic.twitter.com/FtCKPEef2h — im_🅱️🐾 (@im_B1) June 7, 2020

After the incident reported, police had visited the crime spot in the village along with a medical team, which examined the cow whose mouth and jaw was heavily injured. The accused neighbour was arrested in Bilaspur district on the allegation by the owner of the pregnant cow. As per the latest update, the cow had delivered a male calf, and she is currently undergoing treatment.