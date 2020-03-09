President Michael D Higgins' Dog, Bród, Takes over the Internet After Crashing Prince William and Kate Middleton's Visit to Áras

President Michael D Higgins' dog Bród (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Dogs are the best creatures on Earth! They can make any occasion pleasant. And the latest incident that is winning our hearts involves one of President Higgins' supercute Bernese mountain dog, Bród. Bród is being labelled as the "star of the show" after he crashed Prince William and Kate Middleton's visit to Áras an Uachtaráin during their tour of Ireland. The royal duo chose Áras as one of their first stops. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were welcomed to sign the Distinguished Visitors' Book, before they spend some time with the President in his office. China to Help Pakistan Develop Faster and Better, Says Xi Jinping After Meeting Imran Khan.

However, soon after that, the Duke and Duchess were invited to walk around the grounds. They also had a press meet and the coverage was big as well. However, everyone got distracted by the cutest member in the vicinity. Bród who was a little surprised with so many people receiving attention from his master, went straight to President Higgins and demanded belly rubs. While the press was busy taking photographs and shots of William, Kate, President Higgins and his wife Sabina one reporter Hannah Murphy, shot a cute video of Bród. She later posted the video on Twitter with the caption that read: "Came to see the royals. Stayed to pat the dog". Take a look at the most beautiful video you'll see today:

Here's Another One:

Came to see the royals. Stayed to pat the dog #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/iVof4pOoiS — 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗮𝗵 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗵𝘆🎙 (@Hanelizaa) March 3, 2020

Apparently President Higgins' has another Burnese mountain dog, Sioda, who is recovering from an operation on his paw as per the Irish Sun. The royal couple is up for all kinds of experiences on their tour. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton recently even held a snake and was quite comfortable with it during her trip to Northern Ireland.