Propose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: Hilarious Posts To Share With Your Friends Who Are Commited To Their Single Life

Happy propose day! It is that time of the year again. People in love with be celebrating a week full of mushy days until Valentine's Day. However, today is propose day and it is, as the name suggests, a day dedicated to opening up about your feeling to the person you love. Even if you are committed, you can send across a proposal to the person who lives in your heart to show them that you have fallen for them all over again. BUT most important question here, what about people who are committed to their single life? Just because they don't have a partner means they have to see all the mush overload on social media? Well, no, because memes are here to the rescue. Rose Day 2020 Funny Memes and Jokes: It Is 'Roz Ka Day' for You and NOT 'Rose Day'? Check out Hilarious Posts by Singles That Will Make You LOL Hard.

Some of the single life memes criticising the super cringe propose day are going viral on social media. And there isn't just one day, these memes take a jibe at Valentine's day as well. For those who don't know, Rose day kickstarts the lover's week also known as Valentine's Week. It starts off every year of February 7 and ends on the 14th with the grand celebration of Valentine's Day. The schedule starts with Rose Day, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentines Day. But if you are a meme lover and want to ditch the Propose day quotes, greetings, HD images, etc. Check Memes:

While, we here at Latestly.com wish you a very happy propose day, we wish you send these memes to your loved ones on this day, instead of the cringy two-liners. What are your plans for propose day? Let us know in the comments section below.