Sony had the PS5 launch event last night where they revealed the new design of the upcoming PlayStation and the games that will be available. One of the game titles revealed includes Spider-Man Miles Morales which features a black superhero. A sequel to the 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man, a trailer of the game was revealed at the launch. The company had its launch planned on 4th June but following the death of George Floyd and protests of anti-racism, they postponed it to 11th June. The featuring of Black Spiderman at the time when the movement of Black Lives Matter goes strong around the world is seemed to be loved by people. There are reactions on Twitter appreciating the Miles Morales game.

Miles Morales Spider-Man trailer does not show much of the game but does have new abilities like electric venom blasts and camouflaging. The other features include changing weather and daylight cycles, which was not there in the original game. Other games in the set include Gran Turismo 7, Horizon: Forbidden West, Resident Evil 8, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal & Sackboy A Big Adventure. Check out how people reacted to the Black Spiderman.

Check The Trailer of Spider-Man Miles Morales:

Black Spiderman Gets His Own Game

A black spiderman has his very own game. A whole franchised game. pic.twitter.com/kuEtZCC9ji — Beige Warrior (@MikeyManziel_) June 11, 2020

Ready For it

ALL RISE FOR BLACK SPIDERMAN THIS GAMES GONNA BE FIRE https://t.co/0jOcIKBHr2 — han solo (@ScubaSteve85_) June 11, 2020

I saw black Spiderman and I was sold, Goodbye microsoft hellow Playstation 5 #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/xmEUaiKbKa — Tshepo Phosa (@Tshepo994) June 11, 2020

Love for The Black Superheroes

i am so happy that black kids today are growing up with a black spiderman. I cant tell you how cool that is for me! I love black superheroes! I love that there are more of them in the mainstream now then when I was little! — american w canadian characteristics (@ayytwix) June 11, 2020

Win

BLACK SPIDERMAN WE WON pic.twitter.com/RUhtAvUOsg — tucker dobbs fan account (@edi_barbosa1) June 11, 2020

Celebrating With Joy

A BLACK SPIDERMAN HELL YEAH pic.twitter.com/oQtpZNwkS1 — 34 (@capr1sun__) June 11, 2020

The inclusion of Black Spiderman has thus got people really excited to take this gaming console. The PS5 comes with a next-generation DualSense Controller which offers immersive haptic feedback, dynamic adaptive triggers & a built-in microphone. The PS5 is set to go on sale later this year during the Holiday season.

