Sony revealed the new PlayStation 5 console at the launch event last night and gamers couldn't be happier. As their favourite gaming console comes in with the newest games, people are also loving the new look and design of it... to make funny memes and jokes! The black and white sleek console may carry a futuristic appeal for some, but for others, it looks like a fancy router or desktop computer! Internet is the best at reacting with funny memes and jokes be it anything that trends and so PS5 are no different. Sony PlayStation 5 Gaming Console Revealed Featuring Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, Resident Evil 8 & More.

The PS5 console has a black core with curved white edging and a blue glow. The company showcased two models at the launch - a regular one with a 4K Blu-Ray drive & a Digital Edition that doesn't include the disk drive. It has a 16GB GDDR6 RAM, a solid-state drive, supports 8K graphics, 4K graphics at 120Hz refresh rate, 3D audio & compatibility with PS4 games. But for some all that does not matter, but just that it can fit into several memes and jokes. Latest Meme Templates For Free Download: From Hera Pheri Dialogues to Coffin Dance Video, These Meme Formats Will Help You Make Funny Jokes.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on PS5 Look:

It's a Desktop Computer

Haha or a Ship

Woah!

We Didn't See That Coming

The P in PS5 stands for Pope pic.twitter.com/4S3zJ8NRLZ — Drago_the dragon breaker (@70_drago) June 11, 2020

Hahah, What?

Move over Switchdog! We have the PS5Duck now! pic.twitter.com/u5gpbpLWYh — Mig (@wtfmig) June 11, 2020

It's a Router

Choose your fighter pic.twitter.com/iN4vBgO6Rf — Twitter Gaming @ home (@TwitterGaming) June 11, 2020

Hahah

Spot The Difference

Spot the difference between the PS5 and Router. #PS5 pic.twitter.com/rqGWC5K5FG — Vara Dark (@Vara_Dark) June 11, 2020

Or is it a Fridge?

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Meme Edition Internet router vs Fridge 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EyHW3bf7qA — Champ (@ChampChong) June 11, 2020

Googly Eyes Character

i fixed it pic.twitter.com/ywQgKyXwPl — Petrana 冰冰 Radulovic (@Pet_rana) June 11, 2020

What do you think? The memes are just hilarious, right? The more and more we look at the memes, we can't help but think of it as a router.

