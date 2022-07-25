Blind Bulgarian mystic Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova aka Baba Vanga, is well known for accurate prophecies that are coming true now! The psychic and her predictions are gloomy and horrifying. Baba Vanga has now become a cult personality amongst conspiracy theorists who accept that she predicted global circumstances way before they occurred. Year after her death, the world experienced two predictions exactly after the 9/11 attack and Brexit in 2017. As if the Chornobyl tragedy and the end of Princess Diana were not enough, once again we are seeing Baba Vanga's forecast getting valid. Baba Vanga New Year 2022 Predictions: From Locust Attack in India to More Earthquakes, Blind Mystic's 6 Prophecies for New Year Are Both Scary And Bleak.

For 2022 Vangelia Gushterov foresaw 'intense bouts of flood' for numerous Asian nations and Australia. Rolls out Australia was hit with one of the disastrous floods recorded between February and April this year. Many cities were submerged in the flood water, including parts of South East Queensland, the Wide Bay-Burnett, and the New South Wales, Brisbane. Furthermore, the blink mystic also anticipated that cities would be whipped by water scarcity as a consequence of drought. Who knew Europe would face the same challenge. Reports say that Portugal has requested their citizens to limit their water use, and Italy right now is suffering from the most alarming drought crisis since the 1950s. Baba Vanga, Famous For Predicting 9/11 Terror Attacks, Brexit Had Predicted Putin Will Rule The World.

What Are Baba Vanga's Other Predictions For 2022?

With these petrifying predictions, Baba Vanga also foreknew that this year would also invite a deadly frozen virus from Siberia, an alien invasion, a locust attack and a surge in virtual reality. She predicted that the world would end in 5079. Asunder from that, she has also foreshadowed that Earth's orbit would change in 2023, and astronauts will be travelling to Venus in 2028. The mystic also said that in 2046 folks would live for more than 100 years of the period due to organ transplant technology, and in 2100 the night would disappear, and artificial sunlight would illuminate another part of the planet.

