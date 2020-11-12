After months of having to bid goodbye to their favourite game PUBG, there looks to be some ray of hope for the die-hard PUBG fans. PUBG Corporation made an announcement about bringing a new game for the Indian users, which will be called PUBG Mobile India. Looking at it as the return of their favourite game, gamers are more than excited to have it back. On October 30, PUBG Mobile stopped working after all its servers in India were shut and gamers disappointment was up in memes and jokes again. But looks like the company is giving a Diwali gift to all the fans after all. No sooner after the announcement was made, #pubgmobileindia started trending on Twitter with best reactions in the form of memes and jokes.

The game of PUBG has seen a fair share of meme treatment, right from the announcement of its ban along with 118 other Chinese apps in September. There were reports of the company looking for an Indian partner right after. Now as per the latest update, PUBG Corporation plans to create an Indian branch of PUBG that will help in communicating with players & provide then localised services. For this plan, Krafton Inc, the parent company of PUBG Corp. plans to invest around $100 million in India. Although the exact dates of PUBG Mobile India have not been revealed, just the thought of the game returning has excited all gamers. So funny memes and jokes showing their excitement and parents' disappointments have started trending on Twitter.

#pubgmobileindia Every pubglover after seeing the news that pubg is coming back . pic.twitter.com/RTLC978YN0 — Kabeer ⚓ (@AgyatMemer) November 12, 2020

#pubgmobileindia Will We Back In Few Days Meanwhile PUBG: pic.twitter.com/bUuSeOcIXn — Nishant Sharma🃏 (@srcsmic_enginer) November 12, 2020

#pubgmobileindia is coming back. Meanwhile Parents be like : pic.twitter.com/N5NqcHkIad — Salil Rana (@iSalilRana) November 12, 2020

PUBG lovers are too happy to see their favourite game make a comeback within a few days and clearly parents won't be happy to see this news. This new game will be suited for Indians in a way that they will get customised gaming. The game will now be set in a virtual simulation ground with new characters & green hit effects.

