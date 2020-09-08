It has been a week since Indian government banned popular mobile game PUBG among 118 Chinese applications. The popular game being banned got a lot of disappointed players all over the country. But now a new update comes in that the South Korean PUBG Corporation will no longer authorise PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile to China-based company Tencent Games. Does this mean PUBG Mobile would return? The decision lies with the government and as of now there are no such announcements of the ban getting lifted. But players are already looking at it as a news of positivity and rejoicing with funny memes and jokes. PUBG Corporation is now trending online with happy reactions from all players using the popular meme templates.

The ban of PUBG disappointed many who used to play the game regularly. About four days ago, Akshay Kumar announced a possible replacement to the game named FAU-G, Fearless and United Guards. It is a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat mission and the game would be on soldiers of war. The game would come in the Play Store by October end. So while players shift to other games, a new announcement has brought some possible hope. With the recent news, PUBG Corporation will take on all publishing responsibilities within India. The slight possibility of game returning has got netizens making funny memes and jokes to show their excitement. Is PUBG a Chinese App? Here's Everything You Need to About Developers of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Gaming App Banned in India.

Check The Funny Memes and Jokes on PUBG Corporation:

PUBG Players to Their Squad Right Now

#PUBG Corporation Breaks Partnership With Tencent & Planing To Bring Back In India* Me To Addict Friend-: pic.twitter.com/eXigCtkRft — 𝔽𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕟𝕥 𝕋𝕨𝕖𝕖𝕥 👨‍⚕️ (@DocFli99T) September 8, 2020

FAU-G Makers

PUBG Corporation breaks association with Tencent. Meanwhile FAUG- pic.twitter.com/tkaUL0cit0 — Raman | रमन | 🇮🇳 (@RamanSinghVK2) September 8, 2020

TikTokers Are Not Happy

PUBG Corporation Decide To Pull Back Tencent In India Pubg May Come In India Tiktoker To Indian Government Be Like - pic.twitter.com/pRw9HIMMRM — Harish J.Jakhar 🇮🇳 (@HarishJJakhar2) September 8, 2020

Come in

PUBG Corporation cut ties with Tencent, #PUBGBan to be reversed soon. Le PUBG Players-🔥 pic.twitter.com/2WNdBImOVQ — Blade 🇮🇳 (@AnimeFrreak) September 8, 2020

Good News

Days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, PUBG corporation has decided to no longer authorize the PUBG mobile franchise to Tencent Games in India. Meanwhile Indian Pubg players . . pic.twitter.com/0wge6YZqEp — Purnanshu Meher (@Pur_nan_shu) September 8, 2020

Players to All Haters

#PUBG After listening that PUBG Corporation will take controls back from Tencent Pubg players to haters : pic.twitter.com/EbJcA1qRP7 — Tonishark (@Tonishark3) September 8, 2020

Time For Celebration

#PUBG lovers after hearing that PUBG Corporation will take controls back from Tencent be like - pic.twitter.com/Xs3PZblbsF — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 8, 2020

It is not confirmed whether the app will surely return but players have hope that the ban will be lifted soon now that Chinese company is not in control. The move to ban apps had come in following India-China tensions at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. If you have been a player of PUBG then you can share these funny memes and jokes with your squad and pass on the good news.

