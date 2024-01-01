Patiala, January 1: Dr Sandeep Singh, a highly qualified individual with four Master's degrees and a PhD, has resorted to selling vegetables on the streets of Punjab to sustain himself and his family. The 39-year-old was a contractual professor at Punjabi University in Patiala, but unforeseen circumstances forced him to leave his job. Dr Sandeep Singh dedicated 11 years to teaching as a contractual professor in Punjabi University's Law Department.

According to multiple reports, despite holding a PhD in Law and four Master's degrees in diverse subjects such as Punjabi, Journalism, and Political Science, Singh faced hurdles like salary cuts and irregular pay. Dissatisfied with the working conditions, he made the difficult decision to transition to selling vegetables for livelihood.

PhD Sabzi Wala

Armed with a vegetable cart and a sign proudly declaring "PhD Sabzi Wala," Dr Sandeep Singh embarks on a daily routine of selling vegetables from door to door. Surprisingly, Singh asserts that his income from selling vegetables surpasses what he earned as a professor. Despite the challenges, Dr Sandeep Singh remains committed to his academic pursuits. After a full day of selling vegetables, he returns home to study for his ongoing examinations.

As per reports, Singh remains passionate about education is currently pursuing a B.Lib, and expresses a desire to continue studying throughout his life. While Singh may have temporarily stepped away from the teaching profession, his love for education continues. He aspires to accumulate savings from his vegetable-selling venture to realise his dream of opening a tuition centre one day.

