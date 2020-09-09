In a bloody incident, a Thai man was rushed to the hospital after being bitten on the penis by a python while sitting on the toilet. Creating a pool on blood in the bathroom, the teenager was taken to the emergency after the python dug its fangs into the tip of the boy's penis. The 18-year-old man named Siraphop Masukarat was bitten by the snake while he sat on the commode on Tuesday evening. He felt a sharp pain in his penis and as he saw down to take a look at what happened, he saw that a python was hanging on his penis. He screamed at the horrific sight as he ran out of the bathroom with his pants around his ankle. The incident took place in Nonthaburi, central Thailand, as per Daily Mail.

The Teenager was rushed to the hospital. While the python let go of the penis as blood poured all around the toilet bowl, a lot of bleeding had happened. Doctors gave Siraphop three stitches in the glands at the tip of the penis and treated the bite wound with an antibiotic wash, to kill any bacteria from the python's fangs.

Siraphop said to Daily Mail: "I was using the toilet but a few moments after I sat down, I suddenly felt pain in my penis. I looked down and saw there was a snake hanging in the toilet. Then there was blood everywhere. It was only a small snake but its bite was so strong. I hope that my penis can recover." They used snake catching equipment to snare the python, which measured around 4ft long. They took it into a sack before releasing it back into woodland.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 03:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).