Python Rests Between the Front Wheel of an Aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport amid Lockdown! Pic Goes Viral

Ever since the coronavirus lockdown has begun more and more people are sharing pictures of animals and birds being comfortable in nature with fewer people on the streets. Recently, there were dolphins spotted near Mumbai and Twitter is filled with pictures and videos of animals and birds coming out on the streets. The most recent one shows a picture of a big python resting between the front wheel of an aircraft in the Indira Gandhi International Airport. In a picture that is now going viral, you can see a huge python curled up and resting between wheels of an aircraft. "Animals are seeking shelter amidst clean nature ... Python resting between the front wheel of A320 aircraft standing at IGI Airport due to closed services of aircraft during the lockdown" Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Former Union Minister, Government of India wrote on Twitter. Python Covered With More Than 500 Ticks Rescued From Swimming Pool in Australia, View Pictures.

More and more people are saying that because of lesser pollution and fewer people on the roads, animals are finally enjoying some peace outside. Recently, so many pictures and videos of creatures like dolphins, deer and peacocks were spotted at various parts of Mumbai. Human inactivity has helped these animals come out and explore the city. Peacocks, Deer And Dolphins Spotted in Mumbai! Animals Seen Roaming Freely As Humans Remain in Lockdown (See Pictures & Videos).

Check Picture of Python Rests Between the Front Wheel of an Aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport :

Just a couple of weeks ago a 12-foot-long python was rescued from Odisha’s Rayagada district. The reptile was rescued from Gayatri Nagar area of the district. In yet another recent case, a Kerala man was rescued from a 10-foot-long python by locals after the reptile constricted itself around his neck in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident was captured on camera, and the video is doing rounds on social media.