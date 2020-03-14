Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies During Coronavirus Lockdown, Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

Quarantined Italians Sing Together From Their Balconies (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The world is currently under the threat of the deadly virus, COVID-19 that has taken over thousands of lives already. While the immediate search for a cure is on, countries which have significantly been the victim of coronavirus spread are following necessary steps to contain the same. Italy, which nearly has 12,500 cases of COVID-19, second-most after China where the virus is believed to have originated is currently under lockdown. Usually packed tourist sites, shops and restaurants are reportedly deserted across the country. As people hunker down, a new video has emerged on social media showing Italy’s spirit is still strong. The viral clip shows quarantined people of Siena singing together from their balconies. The sight will simply melt your hearts. Photos of Huge Mass Graves in Iran Captured on Satellite Amid the Spread of COVID-19 Pandemic.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, instituted a nationwide lockdown leaving only grocery stores, bans and pharmacies open, in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic. Amid the COVID-19 scare and associated social distancing, the video showing Italians taking to their balconies and windows to enjoy music together is what we all need to brave the present situation. With instruments, multiple vocalists are seen enjoying together as they perform an impromptu song. Media outlets noted the song is called, Canto Della Verbena, and includes the line “long live Siena.” To all who need a tad diversion from all the unfortunate and horrible news related to coronavirus pandemic, it is worth a watch. Coronavirus Outbreak in Australia: 'Wash Hands' Written in Skies Above Sydney Encouraging Personal Hygiene.

Watch the Video:

Isn’t it beautiful? While the Italian government’s move to put the country in lockdown, it feels good to see the spirits of quarantined people, yet high. Meanwhile, COVID-19 fears have hit the financial markets and airport traffic in Italy. The latest reports state that the death toll from novel coronavirus continues to rise, reaching to 1,016.