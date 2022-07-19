Racer-turned-XXX porn star Renee Gracie who shot to fame by entering the 18+ video world recently revealed the craziest requests she receives on OnlyFans. Yes, Renee Gracie who wasn't doing very well financially in her racing career and now makes millions can afford to reject some of the kinky requests that she is uncomfortable with it. She gets some XXX-tra freaky requests that involve her "farting" and "peeing" on people. However, XXX star Gracie revealed that she doesn't entertain requests involving her passing gas or urinating on people for the amount of money that could buy so much. Bhad Bhabie Shares Proof of Her OnlyFans Earnings, Racking Up over $52 MILLION Since April.

Are you wondering why she does that? Well, she already makes millions via her OnlyFans XXX content subscription. The sexy porn queen reportedly has around 20,000 subscribers who spend $5 each aka $120,000 (9036523 Indian Rupee) via subscriptions alone. This puts her in a place where she can reject requests that are kinky beyond her comfort. "The one I remember the most, only because he was so persistent, was a guy who wanted to pay me $20,000 to fly to Sydney so I could pee on him," Renee told Herald Sun. She has also had a fan who "had an obsession with licking armpits and playing with armpits and elbows, that seemed weird." Farting is another request she keeps rejecting since she "can't hold on' to her farts long enough to film them"

She said: "I get a lot of farting requests, it is more common than you might think, weirdly enough". Check out some of the sexiest pics and videos of porn star Renee Gracie:

Peaches

Sexxxy

Just WOW

Curves

OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money. OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! XXX platform OnlyFans revolutionizing the porn industry giving more power to the creators. Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. And while one of the most popular names would be the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie who is very popular on OnlyFans, the list is never-ending.

