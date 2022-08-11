Raksha Bandhan comes from two Sanskrit words, "Raksha" and "Bandhan", which is rendered as 'the tie or knot of protection' in English. The festival is traditionally celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravan, which typically falls in August. The Hindu rite is observed by sisters who tie the amulet known as Rakhi on the wrist of brothers, which symbolises the eternal love between the siblings or cousins. The ceremony is mainly marked by the Hindus in India's north and western parts and countries like Pakistan, Mauritius and Nepal. The Jain priests give ceremonial threads to the devotees on the festival day, whereas the Sikh community mark the occasion as Rakhardi or Rakhari. To add a quirky twist to your Rakhi celebration, we have compiled Raksha Bandhan 2022 Funny Memes, jokes and quick-witted puns that will make your siblings chuckle! What Is Raksha Bandhan 2022 Date in India? History, Different Stories and Legends That You Must Know About the Rakhi Festival.

Well, it will not be fair if you say that siblings' relationship is all about expressing love and care. The unique bond between a brother and sister is made with all the endless fights over silly things and becoming each other's partner in crime. While social media gets barraged with lovely wishes and messages, we have pulled up some of the most hilarious memes, puns, jokes and GIFs from the internet that will make your siblings crack up! These satirical images aptly describe the festival of Rakhi and all the feelings that one gets on and before the event! Raksha Bandhan 2022 Thali Decoration Ideas: Innovative Ways To Make Your Rakhi Puja Thali Beautiful on the Festival.

You Know What This Meme Means!

Time To Make Shopping List

Woh Stree Hai!

When sister earn lot of money on Raksha bandhan#memesdaily#MEMES Le brother pic.twitter.com/GBcwjl9AUK — ANKUSH (@Unboxhumour) May 28, 2021

Ten On Ten To This Shayari

Couldn't Relate More!

After buying Rakhi of 10Rs and taking 2000Rs from his brother She:- pic.twitter.com/kP8FxmklAG — Adeeb Khan❤ (@adeeb_k_memes) August 3, 2022

You Have To Share This With Your Sister

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unemployed Millennial (@unemployed.millennial)

Heart-Breaking!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ☠️ (@mahfuz_tweets)

As your Rakhi preparation is in full swing, don't forget to share these rib-tickling memes with your special siblings and cousins or with your crush, whom you are ignoring for a while. It's important to make your siblings feel valued, but let's not forget to celebrate the humour, laughter, leg-puling, teasing, and making the fondest memories today! After all, it's the most frolic part of the bond.

