With a massive second wave of COVID-19 sweeping through India, one in five infections in the world is at present being reported from the country. Shortage of beds at hospitals, oxygen supply, medicines, and more make the battle against the virus even more challenging. Shortages of antiviral drug, Remdesivir are being reported across the country. While people are queuing up outside pharmacies to procure the medicine, which is considered a key drug, an advertisement on a classifieds website, OLX has put up the drug on sale for a price of Rs 6,000. Yes, you read that right! Amid the shortage, several OLX users from Gujarat and Maharashtra are selling the vials of Remdesivir.

The reported shortage of the antiviral drug has already seen the spread of fake messages, creating panic among the masses. We are in the middle of a pandemic, and each day, the challenge to curb the spread of the virus seems to only increase. With a shortage of medicines, oxygen supplies and more, it is disheartening to see how some people are trying to take advantage of such situations by selling the drug illegally.

Remdesivir Is Only For Hospitalised Patients On Oxygen

Remdesivir only for hospitalised patients on oxygen; not to be used in home setting, nor is it to be procured from chemist shops: Govt — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 13, 2021

People who may have stored the antiviral injections are selling them on OLX at high prices. According to reports, Remdesivir injections are being sold for Rs 5-6,000 on the website. It is important to note here that medicines are one of the few items that are not allowed to be sold on OLX. We urge our readers not to fall prey to such ads online, claiming to sell the antiviral injections. Government are constantly sharing updates on the availability of Remdesivir injections. ANI tweeted that Pune District Collector has passed an order to set up a control room to manage the supply of Remdesivir injection in the district.

Pune District Collector Set Up Control Room To Manage the Supply of Remdesivir Injection

Maharashtra: Pune District Collector has passed an order to set up a control room to manage the supply of Remdesivir injection in the district. People in need of Remdesivir injection can call on 020-26123371 or toll-free number 1077. The control room to remain active till 31 May — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Remdesivir helps to shorten recovery time for patients hospitalised with COVID-19. It is also being used in combination with other drugs in the treatment of COVID-19 symptoms.

