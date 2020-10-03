It is Bigg Boss season and the 14th season of the Salman Khan show is grabbing headlines with the contestants' list, premiere episode live streaming updates and other information being searched online. It is being said that the contestants that may enter the Bigg Boss 14 house include Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurpal, Nikki Tamboli and Shehzad Deol. Well, for some reason we think that the racer-turned-porn star, Renee Gracie should also have been a part of that list. XXX Star Renee Gracie Poses Topless on a Bike Flaunting Her Kim K Bum Lift! Check out Porn Star's HOT Pic That Is Making Fans Go Crazy.

Here are the reasons why we think Renee Gracie can be the perfect Bigg Boss Contestant:

She's Bold

The curvy bombshell didn't shy away from making her bold decisions and joined the XXX industry after she was not able to make enough money in the car racing industry. Ever since that time, she grabbed headlines and HOW! She even received support from her family.

Determined

She stuck to her plans and now look at her, she recently purchased a Merc and bought herself a Brazillian Butt Lift for pumper butts. She spent £8,000 (7,63,827INR) on 'Kim Kardashian' bum lift that has been garnering a lot of love on social media. Imagine the resilience. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

Knows How To Make Money/Goal Oriented

She is both goal-oriented and knows how to make money. She is very famous on OnlyFans and you can download Renee Gracie sex videos, saucy nude photos, and semi-naked selfie pics for USD12.95 a month on OnlyFans. Her OnlyFans account features sex videos and other XXX content.

Social Media Biggie

Apart from posting OnlyFans sex videos and X-rated content online, Renee also shares HOT photos, including topless pics, semi-nude images, butt-naked pics to tease potential subscribers on Instagram. And she has now become a big name on social media. Renee Gracie is very popular on the XXX platform OnlyFans as well.

She is owning OnlyFans like a pro and if you don't know what OnlyFans is, you here's more about the x-rated platform: Unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.

