Renee Gracie's Life As Racer Before Becoming XXX Porn Star: Former Australian V8 Supercars Driver Was Feisty on The Track, See Pics and Videos!

Renee Gracie (Photo Credits: renee_gracie/ Instagram)

Renee Gracie was feisty on the track. According to reports, she was the first full-time female Supercars touring car racing driver. However, in her latest move, Gracie announced that she quit her seven-year racing career after losing passion. The former Australian V8 Supercars race has quit driving and cashing in on her good looks by selling nude pictures and videos to adult film websites. Her switch in career has shocked the sports industry. But Gracie is unapologetic about her decision. The 25-year-old has left her dreams of becoming the ultimate racer behind because of her financial struggles. As she is now enjoying her life as a porn star in XXX videos, here we bring you how Gracie’s life was as a racer. There are many pictures and videos that show the Aussie’s great passion racing on the karting circuit, speeding up and overtaking fellow racers. Porn Star Renee Gracie Hot Photos Go Viral! View XXX-Tra Sexy Instagram Pics of Former Racing Driver Turned Australian Adult Film Actress.

After a successful stint in kart racing, Gracie contested in the 2013 and 2014 seasons of the Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Championship. She became the first female to compete in that championship in 2013. The following year, Gracie achieved five top 10 race results and a 100 percent race finishing record.

Renee Gracie's Life As Racer:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Feb 27, 2016 at 3:59pm PST

Gracie was Australia’s first-ever full-time female supercars driver. She made her debut in 2015 to the Supercars Dunlop Series in which she drove for Paul Morris Motorsport. At the end of the year, Gracie was classified 18th in the championship standings with 634 points and the best result of 12th. XXX Porn Star Renee Gracie Flaunting The Sexy 'Boob Chandelier' Tattoo Is The Latest Celeb To Join The Classic Inking Trend With Rihanna Being The OG!

Watch Video of Gracie As Racer:

She partnered with Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro in Ford FG X Falcon fielded by Prodrive Racing Australia in the Bathurst 1000 for V8 Supercars.

Gracie, All Set to Grace the Track!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Jul 29, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

In 2017, Gracie moved to Dragon Motor Sport for the third season in the renamed Super2 Series. She had a string of poor results with only one top-10 finish in 17 races and a lack of valuable funds.

Gracie, Aussie Racer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENÈE GRACIE 🧂 (@renee_gracie) on Sep 24, 2016 at 11:55pm PDT

Supercars Championship was reportedly not that thrilled to hear the news of Gracie’s switch in career. They released a statement confirming that Gracie has distanced herself from the sport. While the change in the profession was drastic, Gracie reported that nothing has changed for her as a person. She still has another business and another job!

Because of various circumstances, many people are forced to change their careers several times during their lifetime. Although Gracie had made an extreme career transition, switching to porn industry is giving the 25-year-old a balanced life. The former V8 supercar driver claimed that she earns up to $25,000 per week by selling nude pictures and videos of herself.