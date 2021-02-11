Eve teasing, harassment which many women face on the street. Those who are unaware of the term, it refers to public acts of sexual harassment, including whistling, passing explicit comments, singing lewd songs, and inappropriate touching. Some incidents are reported, others go unnoticed. One of the most significant ways to stop the harassment, is to raise a voice, instead of being a silent-watcher. The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Women Power Line official Twitter account highlighted just that. In its latest tweet, UP police used a reference to a short clip of Manoj Bajpai's movie Shool to raise awareness on eve-teasing. The viral tweet is powerful and highlights the need of the hour.

Over the years, various law enforcement organisations have taken to social media to connect with youth and shed light on important topics such as online bullying, cybercrime, traffic rules, rape, harassment, and more. UP Police is one of the popular law forces that has been very active in addressing these issues through social media. Using clips from Bollywood movies or joining the recent bandwagons, their tweets to highlight issues are remarkable.

On a similar note, the police force shared another short clip from the movie Shool on Twitter. The video shows a number of eve-teasers passing comments and singing lewd songs, harassing a woman at the market. Inspector Samar Pratap Singh played by actor Manoj Bajpai interrupts and asks what is going on to which one of the harassers reply, “Kahe itna bhadak rahe ho? Behen lagti hai kya?” (why are you getting angry? Is she your sister?). The next slide appears which states, “behen na bhi lage, phir bhi kisi bhi ladki k sath chedkani ya hinsa hone par, awaz uthana hum sab ka farz hai,” (even if she is not your sister, if you witness someone is being harassed or teased in public, raising a voice against it is our duty).

Here's the Tweet:

ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ RESIST. REACT. REPORT pic.twitter.com/JbvSd7jTV0 — Women Power Line 1090 UPPolice (@wpl1090) February 10, 2021

The tweet immediately earned a massive response. Netizens lauded the authority for using movie clip as a reference to put the words straight. It is our responsibility to raise our voice against any form of injustice.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2021 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).