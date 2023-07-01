Hwang Ui Jo, a member of the national football team and a player for Seoul FC, has found himself in hot water, and it is only getting worse. The controversial scandal surrounding the football player is currently getting only more complicated by a series of obscene videos that are purported to include him. The well-known football star previously claimed he was the victim of "Revenge Porn," a depraved crime in which private material is disseminated as payback after a relationship has ended. On June 25, Hwang Ui Jo's management business, UJ Sports, issued a statement on social media criticising the unfounded claims and XXX sexual epithets made about his private life.

The declaration further demanded that the person who circulated and created these baseless accusations be the subject of an investigation. The statement also emphasised their desire to take stern legal action against the distribution of unlawfully obtained materials that invade the player's privacy and damage his reputation, and it underlined that any XXX content now making the rounds on social media is fake. The football star is being accused of having illicitly obtained images and films on his mobile device, as well as hidden camera records of XXX sexual encounters, according to the person behind the social media leak. If the allegations are confirmed, Hwang Ui Jo might be subject to legal ramifications.

According to the person behind the leak, who may have been Hwang Ui Jo's previous lover: "There are numerous videos and photos on Hwang Ui Jo's cellphone that were obtained by deceiving and manipulating numerous women." At this time, the leaker's original tweets have been removed. However, Hwang Ui Jo's personal images and videos are quickly going viral online. Videos of the football player having sex are being sold for between 2,000 and 3,000 KRW (1.53 and 2.29 USD) on various social media platforms. Netizens are worried about this issue because they think that Hwang Ui Ji will be defamed and that the women in these videos could suffer damage as a result.

Individuals who distribute, sell, rent, provide, openly show, or screen filmed video against the will of the subjects may be sentenced to up to seven years in jail or fines of up to 50 million KRW (38,209 USD) under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes. Hwang Ui Jo is avidly chasing a return to Europe while still under contract with FC Seoul through this month's 30th. On June 24, his final game in Seoul, he took part in the super match versus Suwon Samsung.

