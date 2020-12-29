French Fashion Designer Pierre Cardin known for his iconic avant-garde and futuristic styles has passed away. Born on 2 July 1922, he was 98 years old. Cardin passed away at a hospital in Neuilly, located to the west of Paris. For those unaware of his iconic styles, he did not flinch to experiment. Selling his designer clothes to the masses, he made his brand name by going beyond just the fashion business. His business sense won a lot of admiration and he entered into licensing for perfumes, accessories to even food. Soon after the news of his death, Twitterati mourned his loss. Some posted pictures of his styles and expressed their tributes. #PierreCardin, #RIPPierreCardin are trending on Twitter with tributes and messages about the loss in fashion industry. Kansai Yamamoto, Legendary Japanese Fashion Designer, Dies at 76.

Cardin started learning early into fashion, at the age of 14, he was learning the basics of fashion design and construction. In 1950, he founded his own fashion line. He began in haute couture soon enough. He was also the first one to combine mini and maxi skirts of the 1970s. By 1975, Cardin had ventured into designing furniture even, a lot of which were inspired by his fashion sense. He had successfully extended into perfumes and cosmetics. His brand Pierre Cardin was extensively licensed and his business approach was much appreciated. People are remembering his personality and style of how he redefined the world of fashion back then.

Check Tributes for Pierre Cardin:

Genius Man

What a genius of a man, ahead of his time, a true creative legend, and what a legacy he leaves behind. RIP #pierrecardin pic.twitter.com/1IJ7hgMFUI — Sarah Capp (@Retail_Doctor) December 29, 2020

A Style With Elegance

Un style reconnaissable, l'élégance intemporelle, merci Monsieur #PierreCardin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xLsJIYB4m7 — Passeur d'Arts / Valérie Rellier de Jean (@Passeur_dArts) December 29, 2020

Space Age Uniforms by Cardin

Great Loss to The Industry

One of His Iconic Designs

Fashion designer @pierrecardin has passed away aged 98. This couture evening mini-dress in machine embroidered white organdy with a cape of dark navy organza, was designed by Cardin in 1967-68. From the @V_and_A collections. #pierrecardin #fashion #Designer #dress #1960s pic.twitter.com/pXDNuUXjwV — Victoria Haddock (@vickyhaddock) December 29, 2020

Innovator in Fashion

Pierre was an innovator in every sense of the image but also of culture. He has always anticipated the future, in all his creations he has shown innovation and art. About himself he said: I'm a suburban child. #Pierrecardin #moda #art #photo #photography pic.twitter.com/gtxGmTSEO1 — -Mire- photographic page (@Mire12374275) December 29, 2020

Dressing Up The Beatles

One Who Revolutionized Fashion

Morreu Pierre Cardin, um dos estilistas mais longevos da história. Ele revolucionou a moda nos anos 1960 com suas linhas geométricas e futuristas, a democratização radical do modelo de negócio, licenciando quase mil produtos. Aos 98 anos em Paris #pierrecardin #rip pic.twitter.com/FtSkSxGE4t — LilianPacce (@LilianPacce) December 29, 2020

Looking through his costume designs, you'd get an idea of his style and how it was different and impeccable, given it was the 1970s. The fashion industry has truly lost a legend today. RIP, Pierre Cardin!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).