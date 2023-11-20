Madrid, November 20: Estefania and Azahara, a lesbian couple from Spain, have made history by giving birth to a baby boy they both carried in their bodies. The baby, Derek Eloy, was born on October 30 in Palma, Majorca. He was conceived using a technique called INVOcell, which allowed Estefania to provide the fertilised egg and Azahara to carry the pregnancy to term. They are the first same-sex couple in Europe and the second in the world to achieve this feat.

The report published in Metro, the couple started their quest for a baby in March with the help of a fertility clinic. They used a technique called INVOcell, which involved putting a capsule of eggs and sperm inside Estefania’s body. After five days, the tablet was removed, and the embryos were checked and chosen. Then, one of the embryos was implanted into Azahara’s womb to grow. No Sperm or Egg or Womb Required for Baby? Whole Human Embryo Model Made Using Stem Cells by Scientists in Israel.

On October 30, Estefania and her partner welcomed their son Derek into the world after both had a chance to carry him in their wombs. They underwent a novel fertility treatment, called shared motherhood or reciprocal IVF1, which cost them over 4,400 Pounds (Rs 4,57,909) with medication. A doctor from their medical team said, ‘‘This process allows both partners to share the embryo and be involved in the pregnancy.’’ Estefania said, ‘‘We feel a deep connection with him, as we both had a part in creating him. It was amazing for me to be able to carry him in my womb too.’’ Infant Sees an Aquarium For the First Time Ever, Toddler's Adorable Reaction Will Make You Go Awww! (Watch Video).

In 2018, two married women in Texas became the first in the world to carry the same baby. They used a new method of IVF called reciprocal effortless IVF, pioneered by Dr. Kathy Doody and Dr. Kevin Doody, who run a fertility clinic in Bedford, Texas. This method combines two forms of IVF: reciprocal IVF and effortless IVF. Reciprocal IVF allows one woman to donate the eggs and the other to carry the pregnancy. Effortless IVF uses a device called INVOcell, which holds the sperm and egg inside the woman’s body for five days instead of a lab3. This method is cheaper than traditional IVF, costing about $7,000 to $8,000 with medication.

