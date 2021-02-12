Whenever we hear the term single, we always sympathise and wonder how sad people without partners would be. However, that's not the case. Many people are single by choice or you may call it, "Satisfied Staying Single". Yes, and no one needs to feel sorry for them because they do not see being single as a bad thing. In fact, on February 11 'Satisfied Staying Single Day' is observed which is an annual celebration observed with just a couple of days left out for the Valentines Day. Single celebrate a day of being single or without indulging in any relationship.

However, Google recently revealed on Twitter that "Satisfied Staying Single" searches spiked by 550 plus times in the US a few days ahead of Valentine's day while wishing the day to its readers. You can check the tweet by Google here:

Also, while we are at it, you might want to send some of the funniest memes and jokes online to your "happily single" friends. If you are one of them too then instead of sending memes, go out with them and LOL at the memes together.

Funny Memes and Jokes to Share With Your 'Happily Single' Friends:

LMAO

ROFL

This is the funniest single Valentine’s Day meme I’ve seen in 29 years.... pic.twitter.com/BUMkqwUq68 — Theresa Perugini (@theresa2010) February 6, 2021

The Oyo Memes

"When my single friend books OYO room on valentines day" Me: pic.twitter.com/Klp2Wcd3p3 — Rajasthani Memer (@Meme_Templatss) February 5, 2021

The Feels

When I see memes on Single life pic.twitter.com/5UEdEAPyUS — A. (@ahsanr28) February 6, 2021

During Valentine's season on social media, it is either all the mushy posts that take over social media or straight up Bajrang dal memes. There is no in-between. But they always make you laugh out loud and legit nothing is better than that.

