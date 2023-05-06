Should you go for the person you like or wait for fate to help you out? Why can't you do both, just like this woman online who found the guy she had a crush on in an Aerocity Cafe via Twitter? Should you go for the person you like or wait for fate to help you out? Why can't you do both, just like this woman online who found the guy she had a crush on in an Aerocity Cafe via Twitter? Well, she revealed that since she had a cab waiting outside, but since he didn't allow time for her to get to know him, she used Twitter to ask other people for assistance in finding the guy!

Nowadays, using a dating app to find your ideal match is too antiquated; Twitter is where people meet these days. This woman, who goes by the name Manjari (@manjaribinnani) made the decision to use social media to track down the guy she saw in a cafe. Unexpectedly, Twitter followers helped her and helped her track him down!

Manjari saw a man at a cafe but missed the opportunity to speak with him. She made the choice to look him up on Twitter rather than giving up on him as most of us would. “Looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. He was kinda ripped, in a black shirt, and had nice eyes… Wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me. Twitter do your thing and help me find him," wrote Manjhari on Twitter, reaching out to Twitterverse for ‘kind’ assistance in finding the elusive gentleman. Twitter Love Stories Trend Under #WeMetOnTwitter, BUT It’s the Funny Single Memes and Jokes That Are Winning the Internet.

looking for this guy who ordered pasta in an Aerocity cafe today around 1 pm. he was kinda ripped, in a black shirt and had nice eyes...wanted to talk to him, but missed it coz my cab guy kept calling me. twitter do your thing and help me find him pic.twitter.com/4Yid5p1ofc — manjari (@manjaribinnani) May 4, 2023

Her request wasn't ignored, as was to be expected, and soon feedback poured in. Some people couldn't help but add some humour to the situation by hysterically altering the man's photo. The tweet quickly went viral, and everyone started participating in this date search. After several hours of looking, the man in the image finally noticed the tweet and responded.

He noted: “I remember seeing you!! Glad to meet you here Ik this has gone kaafi out of context but I am secretly happy you tweeted this”. Isn't it is interesting and super romantic? Well, we don't know scripted, unethical or a real love story unfolded on Twitter, but Twitterati did have a field day.

