Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential candidate has named Senator Kamala Harris of mixed Black and Indian heritage, as the Vice Presidential candidate, on Tuesday. Leading Indian-American groups across the United States are in praises about the Biden's selection with the announcement being described as historic. The 55-year-old Harris' father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian. She is currently the US Senator from California. As the news spread, people took to Twitter lauding the decisions. Twitterati said that it was not just a historic and inspiring moment for Black Americans but also for the people from South Asian descent. Biden Selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as Running Mate.

Making the announcement, Biden took to Twitter saying, "I have the great honor to announce that I’ve picked @KamalaHarris — a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants — as my running mate,” Biden tweeted. In a text message to supporters, Biden said, “Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump." Harris is also the first African American of a big party and only the third woman yet to run for that office, after Democrat Geraldine Ferraro and Republican Sarah Palin. A woman has never served as president or vice president in the United States. Kamala Harris 'Nasty, Disrespectful' to Joe Biden, Suprised by VP Pick: Trump.

With this step, Biden is walking in hands with his former rival from the Democratic Party. However, she dropped out of the race in December 2019 and endorsed Biden in March. Harris won her first election in 2003 when she became San Francisco’s district attorney. She was elected California’s attorney general in 2010, the first woman and Black in the position. She is married to Doug Emhoff and is stepmother to Ella and Cole Emhoff.

The Biden campaign said in a statement, "From her track record of managing through multiple crises to standing up for the people who need it most, Joe knows that Kamala will be ready to tackle the work that is needed to heal our country on Day One of the Biden-Harris Administration."

The statement added, "Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track."

