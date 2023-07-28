Mumbai, July 28: Authorities announced this week that a Florida manatee passed away earlier this year as a result of engaging in too much 'high-intensity' sex with his brother. According to autopsy findings, 38-year-old Hugh passed away in April from serious injuries sustained during a sexual encounter with a bigger male manatee — his brother Buffett.

Fresh blood was found in a faecal sample taken from Hugh after the encounter. Still, workers at the Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium apparently let the brothers carry on having 'high-intensity interactions and occasional penetration' throughout the day. African Man Dies of ‘Extreme Orgasm’ While With a Sex Worker! Know More About How Excessively Intense Climax Can Affect Your Health and Even Cause 'Brain to Rupture'.

At around 5:15 o'clock, the larger male was seen penetrating the smaller male 'again'. The smaller male was spotted motionless at the bottom of the pool as the larger male swam away, USDA said, adding that the smaller manatee had indeed passed.

Hugh and Buffett were allegedly having a consenting and "natural" mating relationship for two months before to Hugh's passing, according to handlers.

The two brothers, the only manatees at the aquarium, engaged in increased sexual behaviour for several months, which was the first time the pair had been "observed initiating and mutually seeking interactions from each other," according to the facility.

There were no overt indications of discomfort or anxiety that would have called for attention, such as listlessness, crunching, or deliberate avoidance. Because the two manatees would experience "undue anxiety and negative effects," the animal caretakers decided not to attempt to separate them. Bengaluru Shocker: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Having Sex, Paramour, Her Husband and Brother Dump Body in Plastic Bag.

Hugh and Buffett were being closely watched by experts who attempted to divert their focus away from one another.

