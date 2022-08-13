You may have heard of brokerage fee or some rules laid down by landlords like "no smoking" or "no partying" in the rent papers with the tenant. But this Las Vegas landlord made a tenant to sign a sex contract to be able to lease the home. In federal court documents, the landlord is charged with preying on a local mother. All the woman wanted was a house for her children. Due to this psychotic act, an ongoing federal trial involving claims of discrimination, harassment, and fraud includes the demand for sex in order to rent a house. Unbelievable, isn't it? The perverted man Allan Rothstein wrote the sex contract. According to the court documents, he coerced this potential tenant into signing it in order to rent a four-bedroom house on Wedgebrook Street close to Las Vegas Boulevard and St. Rose Parkway in November 2018. Rothstein was the home's property manager and a real estate broker at the time. Bizarre Weddings! Man Marries His 'Sex Doll' Girlfriend in Kazakhstan, Watch X-Rated Pics and Videos of The Unusual Couple.

After a Nevada Real Estate Division inquiry, he was stripped of both licences. Now that a lawsuit brought by his former tenant has been filed, he stands to lose far more if a federal judge deems him in violation of the Fair Housing Act. The details of the case keeps getting murkier and even more unbelievable. The tenant reportedly had to swear she wasn't signing "under the influence of an incapacitating intoxicant, aphrodisiacs, or psychoactive substances, including but not limited to, alcohol, drugs, oysters, Bremelanotide, truffles, sea cucumber, strawberries, lobster, dark chocolate, Cocaine, LSD, cannabis or any other mind-altering chemical or substance, nor have they been given the same by the INITIATOR/S." Isn't it shockingly infuriating?

"One of the provisions of Section 8 is that once you're approved, you have to find a residence that will be covered by the program within about 60 days of when you're approved," said housing lawyer Bruce Flammey to KTNV-TV. The title of one of the documents read: "Direct Consent for Sexual Intercourse and or Fellatio or Cunnilingus." The form said that Torres "hereby and freely gives their total consent" to sexual activities with Rothstein. One of the bizarre clauses required the tenant to promise that she "does not currently have a boyfriend/girlfriend/parent who is larger, meaner, and more physically aggressive, owns firearms and/or is more possessive than [Rothstein]."

