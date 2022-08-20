After being accused of having sex with a helpless lady while on duty, a former police officer is now the subject of a disciplinary hearing. Following a trial in May 2021, Lee Cocking was found not guilty of misconduct in a public office and is now the target of an investigation by the Avon and Somerset Police. After 20 years on the job, Mr Cocking retired in July due to health reasons. The hearing, which started on Thursday, could last up to two weeks. In the misconduct hearing, it was revealed that despite it being "the last thing he wanted," a police officer did nothing to prevent a drunken lady from having sex with him in an unmarked car. The panel was told that ex-Sgt. Lee Cocking, who retired from the Avon and Somerset Police last month due to health reasons, had the opportunity to stop her unwanted attempts but instead persisted in trying to convince her even after she took off her clothes, straddled him, and unzipped his flies. In his opening remarks to the misconduct hearing on Thursday, August 18, barrister Mark Ley-Morgan, who is representing the force, stated that the officer gave the woman a ride home while on duty after she was kicked out of the Skinny Dippers nightclub in Weston. -super-Mare. Oral Sex Video in Public! Woman Performs Sex Act on Man at Liverpool Concert Square, Randy Couple’s XXX Video Goes Viral (NSFW Warning).

Before being expelled, the woman was said to have "swung punches at others" and fallen off a stool, according to the panel. Mr Cocking disputes the police department's claims and asserts that he has post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of earlier events he encountered while serving as an officer. He claimed that he had been the victim of a sexual assault and that he was unable to fend off the woman's advances. When Mr Cocking was detained shortly after the event, he is also accused of lying to a custody sergeant.

Mr Cocking was quoted saying by BBC: "I didn't consider her to be drunk." Mr Ley-Morgan said: "Why is an acting inspector, who was effectively overseeing the officers dealing with the night-time economy, taking home a female who is not particularly drunk? As far as I know, Avon & Somerset Police does not run a taxi service."

Ex-Sgt. Cocking is charged with violating police officer professional conduct standards related to honesty, and integrity. Dishonest behaviour, which, if proven, would constitute gross misconduct. A jury at Gloucester Crown Court cleared him of a criminal charge of misconduct in a public position last year.

