Mumbai, February 20: In a brutal incident that took place in New Caledonia, an Australian tourist was allegedly killed in a deadly shark attack. The incident took place at a crowded beach in New Caledonia. Reportedly, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the man, who was swimming around 150 metres off Chateau-Royal beach was attacked by the shark.

According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, the shark brutally attacked the man and even bit him a number of times. Soon after the man was attacked, lifeguards stationed at the beach were immediately alerted, who evacuated the beach after they heard people crying in the water. Shark Attack in Australia: Girl Mauled to Death by Shark While Swimming With Dolphins in Swan River in Perth.

The tourist was taken aback to the shore by two samaritans who were riding their boat. Reports also said that other swimmers who witnessed the brutal incident fled from the water to save in order to save their lives. Several people rushed to the victim's help.

Dr Vincent Ouradou, a local paramedic said that the 59-year-old tourist was bitten by the shark on his arms and legs at least three times. While civilians and para medics made efforts to save the man, he sustained to his injuries at the beach. Huge Tiger Shark Lurks Dangerously Close to Unsuspecting Swimmers Near Shore in Western Australia; Heart-Stopping Video Goes Viral.

After the tragic incident, Noumea's mayor Sonia Lagarde ordered a closure on most of the beaches in the area. The local administration and officials also deployed droned to locate sharks in the waters of Noumea. The mayor has also ordered authorities to capture tiger sharks and bull sharks in the area.

