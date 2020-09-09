We've seen in the past few years that unnecessary "vaginal cleaning and wellness" products have been taking over the market. Time and again people experts have revealed how there is no reason to have products to clean the vagina, given that a woman's genitals are self-cleaning and merely water is enough. On This Morning show, Dr Philipa busted various vagina beauty trends that are being marketed. He explained how they aren't just unnecessary but could also be potentially dangerous for your health.

Dr Philipa analysed the controversial "vulva mask" that claims to "hydrate, soothe and protect the skin" and smoothen out "wrinkles". Dr Philipa said that the sheet mask "isn't necessary", and that it "feeds into the old fashioned idea that periods are dirty and women's health something to be ashamed of."

"Vagina has complex bacteria, if you disrupt that you will risk Bacterial vaginosis and thrush. Your vagina is a self-cleaning tube, you don't need [the mask]. If someone is commenting on the appearance of your vagina, you need someone else." Dr Philipa said.

She even spoke about a brush that claims to "remove your menstrual blood and other debris" that is "meant to go inside vagina to help sweep everything out." She busted the "hack" and said: "You don't need to do this, your body will naturally do this on its own. when you put something inside there is going to disrupt natural balance." Other vaginal 'trends' that Dr Phillipa warned against was inserting a yoghurt-coated tampon to treat thrush, and even inserting garlic into the vagina. One of the viewers said: "I remember the yogurt advice from the 90s and all I could think was 'how did someone find out that worked?!" Another one wrote: "Garlic on a tampon? I'm done. #ThisMorning".

The list of things you should never put into your vagina is only increasing. We have witnessed intimate wash creams, herb infusions, to vaginal softener and fillers. Other items that went into many vaginas this year as per the trend are vaginal glitter and vaginal jade eggs.

