Mumbai, April 17: Fans of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala have claimed to have spotted the "Mera Na" singer's portrait in the picture of Jupiter planet. The development comes a few days after US space agency NASA released a picture of Jupiter, thereby celebrating its 50th close approach to the planet. Soon after NASA shared the picture of Jupiter's picture, the comments section was flooded with unusual responses from netizens.

Although the US space agency did not confirm the claims made by Sidhu Moose Wala's fans, they flooded the comments section by expressing their love and respect for the late singer. "On April 8, our Juno spacecraft completed its 50th close approach of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. After traveling 1.7 billion miles (2.7 billion km), the spacecraft arrived in the Jovian system (Jupiter, its moons, rings, and asteroids) in 2016, ready to study the planet's atmosphere, magnetosphere, and structure.," NASA said.

Fans Claim Seeing Portrait of Sidhu Moose Wala in Center of Jupiter's Image

Taking to the comments section of the post, one user wrote, "Sidhu moosewala", while a second user commented, "Sidhu moose wala tara". A third user said, "Sidhu ustad" while others commented with fire and heart emoticons. Although fans of the late singer claimed that they could see a portrait of Sidhu Moose Wala in the center of Jupiter's image, the same was not confirmed by NASA. Describing the rare occasion, NASA said that " by making close approaches to Jupiter, scientists may uncover breakthroughs about the origins of our solar system".

Here's How Fans Reacted:

Sidhu Moose Wala

Recently, a new track titled "Mera Na" by the late Punjabi singer was released online. After its release, the song garnered over three million views in just two hours on YouTube. Reportedly, the"Mera Na" song video featured Moose Wala via VFX and deep fake. Besides "Mera Na", there are several other songs of the late singer which were completed after his sudden death and are yet to be released.

