Youtuber Hank Green has been known for his educational videos, making science fun and overall helping an entire generation of people find comfort and solace in their love for trivia, science and all things “nerd”. The Youtuber recently posted a video with some heavy news - his cancer diagnosis. Hank Green has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma - a type of blood cancer. Green, who runs a YouTube channel called “vlogbrothers” with his brother and author John Green, shared the news in an open, honest and educational video where he went into details that he was comfortable with. Shortly after posting the video, Hank has been active on Twitter, talking about his chemotherapy journey and the symptoms that he has experienced so far. From Manisha Koirala To Lisa Ray, 5 Celebrities Who Defeated The Deadly Disease And Have Helped To Raise Awareness About It.

Green went into the details of what is Hodgkin’s lymphoma, how common it is and the treatment options available in his video. He confirmed that they caught the cancer fairly early and termed it as “very treatable”, also saying that “the goal is cure”. Talking about his chemo journey, Hank said, “I’m not really looking forward to it, but I’m looking forward to starting on the path.” He also spoke about the various risk factors he was aware he had for lymphoma including past medications, an autoimmune condition and having had mononucleosis in childhood and he was therefore on the lookout for this proactively.

Hank Green Opens Up About His Cancer Diagnosis in New Video

Green, who is the co-founder of VidCon - an annual convention for YouTubers, also told his followers that while he is looking forward to the love and support of his audience, he does not want any medical advice from them (as he trusts his team of medical professionals). His cancer diagnosis video has also been flooded with heart-warming messages of people who are also working in healthcare, telling him how much Hank and his videos helped them get through difficult phases of their life. Hank has been known to curate educational fact-checking videos on various topics that have helped many people to understand rather daunting topics. Many fans also pointed out that Green continued to do this even in his diagnosis video.

Hank is currently opening up about the symptoms and side effects of chemo that he is experiencing on Twitter. Vidcon 2023 - which will take place in Anaheim next month, confirmed that Hank Green would not be able to attend due to his diagnosis and treatment plan. Social media is filled with wishes for Hank’s speedy recovery. Hodgkin’s lymphoma, sometimes called Hodgkin’s disease, is a form of cancer that starts in the lymph system. About 8,500 to 9,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma each year.

