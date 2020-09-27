The coronavirus pandemic has changed a lot of perspectives in lives. Nothing seems the same anymore. From thinking twice before stepping out to postponing major events and limiting gatherings, times during COVID-19 pandemic is difficult. But that does not mean we cannot have fun anymore. Weddings is an industry that has been significantly impacted because of the pandemic, and family members are trying their best to keep up with the traditions, yet keeping the guidelines in mind. Many videos and photos came up online showing how are the marriage ceremonies been held. Among them is this video of a bride, her friends and family members, who can be seen using a paint roller to apply turmeric on the bride-to-be. Such is what netizens like to call it a social distancing haldi ceremony. It is a hilarious sight of a pandemic. The video has gone viral and earned several views online. Postponed Your Wedding to 2021 Because of COVID-19 Pandemic? Here Are Few Tips That Can Help Couples Who Rescheduled Their Big Day.

Twitter user Payal Bhayana shared the video. The clip begins with the bride’s friends putting the paint roller in a foil container filled with haldi (turmeric paste). She then uses it to put haldi on the bride’s arms and legs as everyone giggles in the video. The 13-second clip has garnered thousands of views and likes. It was captioned, “Social distancing Haldi ceremony.” So, if you ever the stress over how to follow social distancing in such ceremonies, you might just note this down. Wedding in Times of Coronavirus: Kerala-Tamil Nadu Couple Ties Knot At Chinnar Bridge Connecting Both The States.

Watch the Viral Video:

Social distancing Haldi ceremony. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OPa7zA6hid — payal bhayana 🇮🇳 (@payalbhayana) September 26, 2020

The haldi ceremony is a ritual holy bath. Haldi, oil and water are applied to both the bride and groom by married women and other members of the family. The ritual is one of the pre-wedding ceremonies. The mixture is believed to bless the couple for their new journey. Who knew, this beautiful wedding ritual will be redefined because of the pandemic!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 27, 2020 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).