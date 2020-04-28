Social Distancing Hats Are a Hit! Chinese Students Wear Colourful DIY 1-Metre Hats to School; See Cute Pics

Chinese students wearing social distancing hats (Photo Credits: @PDChina Twitter)

China has started reopening markets, educational institutions and other organisations after a long gap. Recently students who returned to their classrooms following a long academic pause were spotted wearing long DIY hats with one-metre-long plumes on either side. To maintain social-distancing while studying, children have been asked to wear 'one-metre hats'. Pictures of children with cute colourful hats were spotted on the first day on their school after three-month coronavirus lockdown. DIY Social Distancing Bar Set up by Neighbours in Quarantine; Is The Idea Completely Right? (Watch Video)

Pictures show first-grade students sitting in a classroom with desks arranged in single rows at the Yangzheng Elementary School. They can be seen wearing a face mask and colourful headgear with plumes made out of cardboard and balloons. The school allowed students to wear the headgear to remind them of the guidelines of social distancing. The idea of 'one-metre hats' was suggested by the Yangzheng Primary School in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province of eastern China. The school reopened to students in grade one to three on April 26. People Maintain Social Distancing Outside Liquor Stores in Kerala, Gets Praised on Social Media (Watch Video)

Practice social distancing: 1st-3rd graders in Hangzhou, E China's Zhejiang Province, wear hand-made 1-meter-diameter hats as schools reopen in the city. pic.twitter.com/RxGnvuEF0e — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) April 26, 2020

The principal, known by his surname Hong was quoted as saying, "We encourage our students to wear the one-metre hats to stay at least one metre (three feet) away from each other." The teachers had asked the students to make the headgear with the help of their parents at home before returning to school.

The unique method of following social distancing was much appreciated on social media platforms. Pictures of the students were shared on Twitter by Duke University professor Eileen Chengyin Chow. Ms Chow. She also mentioned that the pictures reminded of the headgear worn during the Song Dynasty in China. Then the plumes were meant to prevent officials from conspiring with each other in the court, she explained.

First graders back to school in Hangzhou, with social distancing headgear The long horizontal plumes on Song Dynasty toppers were supposedly to prevent officials from conspiring sotto voce with one another while at court—so social distancing was in fact their original function! pic.twitter.com/0AOKsWE1xH — eileen chengyin chow (@chowleen) April 27, 2020

China has been easing its travel restrictions as there was a steady decline of coronavirus cases in the country. Wuhan, the Chinese city where the pandemic first began, claimed that it has discharged all of its COVID-19 patients from the hospitals. All schools and universities have been asked to impose strict preventative measures to stop the disease from spreading.