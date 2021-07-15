New Delhi, July 15: Sofia Cheung, Hong Kong Instagram influencer, died while trying to take a selfie at a waterfall. The tragic incident happened as the 32-year-old social media star fell into a 16-feet pool while attempting to take selfies at a waterfall at Pineapple Mountain site on Saturday, as per reports. Her friends contacted the emergency services and took her to hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival. Cheung and her three other friends were reportedly on their way to Ha Pak Lai park. Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey Found Dead in Texas After Going Missing on Thanksgiving, Family Suspect She Was Killed.

Cheung had thousands of followers on Instagram and was extremely popular for posting pictures and videos with a scenic natural backdrop, including rivers, cliffs, mountains among other A quick glimpse of her posts gives an instant insight on her love for hiking, exploring and other outdoor activities. Her profile's bio "Life should be fun not dumb" clearly indicates the high-spirited and vivacious person she was. Russia: Two Women Fall Off 6000 Feet Cliff Swing Over Sulak Canyon in Dagestan (Watch Video).

Since the news of her death broke, her followers are pouring in condolences and heartfelt messages on social media. Cheung's last post on Instagram shows her holding a yellow surf board with the caption,"Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday." Her followers are left heartbroken and filled with sorrow after this tragic incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2021 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).