Sooryavanshi Trailer’s Funny Memes Go Viral, Akshay Kumar’s Cop Drama Inspires Hilarious Jokes (Check Tweets)

The much-awaited trailer of Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar finally dropped online on March 2, 2020. And as expected out of the filmmaker, the 4-minute-long clip is filled with action and entertainment. The trailer starts with Singham, Ajay Devgn's voiceover where he is seen narrating how since 1993 the country has been under terror attack, but the biggest massacre is yet to come and the job to eradicate the same is in the hands of Akshay Kumar. The best part about the trailer is that it sees Ajay and Ranveer too in it. Now imagine a Bollywood film's trailer is out and with this how come the meme creators can keep calm. As they have churned some hilarious memes from Sooryavanshi's trailer which will surely tickle your funny bone. Sooryavanshi Trailer: Akshay Kumar Teams Up With Singham and Simmba To Save The City (Watch Video).

In a nutshell, all the memes are moreover targetting Akshay Kumar and claiming the film to be a boring entertainer. From bringing physics to trolling Kumar's fans, the meme machine has gone bonkers it seems. And, just in case, you have not explored the fabulous Sooryavanshi memes, fret not as we've got you covered. Check it out. Sooryavanshi: Is Rani Mukerji Making A Cameo Appearance In Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif Starrer?

Teacher while appointing back bencher as a monitor of class #SooryavanshiTrailer #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/YXUfxWqc4l — D J 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) March 2, 2020

However extravagant the trailer may look like, but the job done by meme creators online just changes the way we look at the film now. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is starring opposite Akshay in this cop drama. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Sooryavanshi was initially up for an Eid 2020 release, but the film was pushed to a later date to avoid the box office clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt's starrer Inshallah. Sooryavanshi now hits the silverscreen on March 24. Stay tuned!