Art lovers are fuming after a Virgin Mary's painting from the 17th-century has been botched up to an unrecognisable face after supposed restoration. A private art collector from Valencia paid about €1,200 for the cleaning of a copy of Immaculate Conception by artist Bartolomé Esteban Murillo. The furniture restorer however, left it so damaged that too after two attempts to fix it! Pictures of the original in comparison to the "restored" art have been shared online and some are having a good laugh. Some of them have been reminded of another restoration fail of Jesus Christ's "Ecce Homo" in 2012. Duct-Taped Banana Artwork Titled ‘Comedian’ by Italian Artist Maurizio Cattelan Is Selling for $120K at Miami’s Art Basel (View Pic).

Anonymous art collector gave a copy of the renowned artwork "The Immaculate Conception of Los Venerables," to a furniture restorer and he was shocked with what he received. The supposedly restored painting of Virgin Mary had smudgy red lips, eyes crooked and a face that looked generations older. The restorer apparently restored it again to fix the botch up. The second attempt had a better resemblance but all the innocence from the original painting was vanished off.

Check The Pics Here:

Spain has been hit by yet another bungling restorer, who turned this Virgin Mary painting into an unrecognizable blob: https://t.co/G2uKfLNf8o pic.twitter.com/0ASSjL1ybZ — Artnet (@artnet) June 23, 2020

Here's The Botch of Jesus Christ Ecce Homo Painting:

Remember the infamous "Monkey Christ" affair? 81-year-old Cecilia Giménez became world famous for her *ahem* "amateur restoration" of Ecce Homo by Elías García Martínez... can you guess which is the original?https://t.co/S3g4bMFSlf pic.twitter.com/AEZJEi40wW — Mark Rees (@reviewwales) June 22, 2020

The pics have become viral with people reminded of the "Monkey Jesus" as the Ecco Homo restoration back in 2012 was called. Check some reactions below:

Lighten the Horrors of 2020

The universe knew we needed another Monkey Christ to lighten the horrors of 2020 — Holly Brockwell (@holly) June 23, 2020

A Good Laugh

Life is tough, and much is depressing, but I will still laugh to the point of tears at a botched restoration of a painting. pic.twitter.com/fWtETDEqTs — Brad Johnson (@AhabLives) June 23, 2020

FaceApp of Ecce Homo

Hilarious

This is pretty hilarious. — oh no🌻 (@MissGhatge) June 23, 2020

Collectors and enthusiasts of art are definitely not happy with the kind of restoration. Fernando Carrera, a professor at the Galician School for the Conservation and Restoration of Cultural Heritage told The Guardian, "I don’t think this guy – or these people – should be referred to as restorer. Let’s be honest: they’re bodgers who botch things up. They destroy things." He stressed on the need of appointing professionals in all cases of restoration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2020 05:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).