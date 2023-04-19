A man named Suraj from Nagpur was recently featured in a video posted by food blogger Gaurav Wasan, and his inspirational story has become quite popular online. In the video, Suraj is seen pushing a wheelchair while selling samosas for Rs 15 per plate. The latter tells that although he has completed his BSc from Nagpur University, he’s been struggling to get a respectable job. Hence, for now he selling samosas in order to make some money and realise his aspiration to work as an IAS officer. Bihar Boy Sonu, Who Met CM Nitish Kumar, Is Going Viral on The Internet With His IAS Dreams And Plans When He Gets There; Watch Videos.

Nagpur Man Goes Viral For His Inspirational Story

