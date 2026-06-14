‘Spider-Man of Yemen’ Dies on Camera: Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar Falls to Death While Scaling Volcanic Crater Without Safety Gear (Watch Videos)

A 30-year-old social media influencer and daredevil climber known as the "Spider-Man of Yemen" died on Friday after losing his grip and falling into a volcanic crater. The climber, identified as Al-Qaqa Ibn Antar, was attempting to scale the vertical rock walls of the Hardah Dam crater without safety equipment when the incident occurred. Yemen's Civil Defense Authority captured the final moments of the fatal fall on camera.

The 10-second video posted by authorities shows Antar free-soloing a rocky cliff face marked with Arabic writing. In the footage, he is seen holding onto the rock with only his right hand before losing his grip and plunging down into the 120-meter (393-foot) deep crater. India Gets Early Access to Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', Makers Confirm New Release Date.

A complex, four-hour search and rescue operation was launched immediately following the accident. Because of the steep, rugged terrain and limited access, the Civil Defense Authority deployed specialized diving and water rescue teams to the site. Divers eventually located and recovered Antar's body from a depth of 30 meters (100 feet) beneath the surface of the crater's lake.

The Hardah Dam—also referred to as Haradhat Damt—is a notable natural landmark located near the city of Damt in Yemen’s southern Dhale province. The site is characterized by its steep, imposing rocky walls which encircle a hot, sulfurous lake at its base. Antar had built a significant following on social media by documenting his high-risk ascents across Yemen's most challenging landscapes. His viral videos frequently showed him performing dangerous stunts, including hanging from cliff edges by his bare hands without ropes or protective harnesses. Spider-Man Spotted Begging at Kalyan Station: Influencer Dresses as Marvel Character for Viral Reel (Watch Video).

'Spider-Man Of Yemen' Falls To Death In Hardah Dam Volcanic Crater

Known as the ‘Spider-Man of Yemen,’ adventurer dies after falling into volcanic crater. pic.twitter.com/UrGtGUpTVP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 13, 2026

Following the incident, the Civil Defense Authority issued a statement urging adventure sports enthusiasts and climbers to adhere strictly to safety protocols. The agency emphasized the necessity of using proper protective gear to prevent similar extraction tragedies in the future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).