The world's largest stadium in India has been named after PM Narendra Modi recently. Tom Holland commented on it saying, "I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself." He further added to it saying, "Not always a good sign for countries when leaders start pulling that trick..." Now, this guy isn't the actor who plays Spiderman in Marvel movies. Tom Holland here is an English author who has written several books. However, people on Twitter are extremely worked up for the Spiderman guy as they fear he will be pulled up for something he didn't tweet. Spider-Man – No Way Home: Tom Holland Reveals the Real Title of His Marvel Movie After Teasing Fans (Watch Video)

Holland himself shared a few of the tweets where people admitted they were confused between the two. One even went on to say #BoycottSpiderman!

Check out his responses and tweets here...

I’m a huge admirer of the modesty Modi showed in naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 24, 2021

He himself shared a few reactions...

As I said - the story of my life https://t.co/8DRI2iBmjy — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

Here are some more...

Oh dear - I seem single-handedly to have destroyed prospects for the next Spider-Man in India. https://t.co/VKrO2O8PeO — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

The declaration

Just for the record, & to save Marvel’s profits in India, I freely acknowledge that Narendra Modi is a man of immense humility, and that his naming the world’s largest cricket stadium after himself is in no way quite hilariously immodest. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 25, 2021

On a joke

Meet some worried fans of the Spiderman Holland

Im worried about the poor Spiderman actor lol — TheUnpopularOpinionIN (@TheUnpopularO13) February 24, 2021

The dread!

They're going to trend #BoycottSpiderman , aren't they? 😭 — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) February 25, 2021

P.S. Please read the bio

Bhakto!!! Please read his twitter bio before starting the boycott spiderman hashtag🤣🤣 — Yash Shetye (@itsoutrageeyash) February 24, 2021

And the meme-game begins

Tom Holland ( spider man) the actor be like 😂 pic.twitter.com/y7WMWSVAtZ — GlitteredArven1 (@udtiichidiyaa) February 25, 2021

It's really nice to see how Twitterati is throwing its weight behind Tom Holland, the actor, by making people aware they aren't the same. Hope their concerns don't become real.

