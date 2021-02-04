Sri Lanka Independence Day 2021 Details: It is the 73rd Independence Day of Sri Lanka this year. The Sri Lankan Independence Day, also popularly known as National Day, is observed annually to mark the island nation's political freedom the British rule. The national event is celebrated amidst grandeur festivities across the country, with ceremonial parades, feasts, flag-hoisting ceremonies, and other community events that mark the day's celebrations. If you are looking for more information about the Independence Day of Sri Lanka, then you have landed at the right article. Here, we present all the details – date, significance, history, and celebrations – you need to know about the 73rd Sri Lankan Independence Day.

Independence Day of Sri Lanka 2021 Date

The Independence Day of Sri Lanka is celebrated on the 4th day of February every year. It is also popularly acclaimed as the National Day of Sri Lanka. It will be the 73rd Independence Day celebrations on the Lankan island this year.

What is the History of Independence Day of Sri Lanka?

Sri Lanka faced several independence struggles in its history. However, its political independence from the British rule is remembered the most. On February 4, in 1948, Sri Lanka was freed from the clutches of Britishers' rule. The colonial period lasted for over 400 years. However, the Dominion status continued for the next 24 years, till the year 1972. It was then renamed as the Republic of Sri Lanka.

What is the Significance and How is the Independence Day of Sri Lanka Celebrated?

One of the significant highlights is the Sri Lankan President's address to the nation on this day. The Head of State recalls the brave history of soldiers who have laid down their lives to protect their country's sovereignty. The atmosphere is electrifying and is infused with a spirit of patriotism.

The central part of Sri Lanka's Independence Day is the National Day Parade, which showcases the power of Sri Lankan Army, Air Force, Navy and other national forces. There are singing, dancing, and other cultural programs that highlight the rich culture and heritage of Sri Lanka. It aims to promote bravery, brotherhood, national unity, and awareness of its history.

We at LatestLY, wish you all a very Happy Independence Day of Sri Lanka 2021. We hope you have a great time celebrating the auspicious occasion with your friends, family, relatives, etc. Do share this piece of information about 73rd Sri Lankan Independence Day with your loved ones and enlighten them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2021 12:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).