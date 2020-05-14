Stray Cats in Manila Follow Social Distancing 'Purr-fectly!' Pics of Felines Sitting in Marked Circles Meant For Humans Go Viral

Cats social distancing (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The pandemic of coronavirus has mandated social distancing protocols for people all around the world. While most countries are still in lockdown, even those that have opened have to follow strict measures of maintaining hygiene and social distance. We have, unfortunately, time and again seen those rules gone for a toss. But looks like the stray cats have understood it to the tee. Pictures of stray cats sitting in marked circles meant for humans are going viral on social media. These cats in the streets of Manila are seen perfectly occupying the circles which are meant for humans to ensure they maintain a safe distance from one another. These pictures have gone viral and it serves like a nice lesson on how we humans need to take cues from these felines. Animals Follow Social Distancing! Funny Photos of Dogs, Cats And Birds Adhering to Coronavirus Guidelines Go Viral.

Irrespective of COVID-19 cases in or around, it is necessary for people to maintain adequate distance from each other. While we have seen that going for a toss, the animal community seems to have learned it well, at least some cats. Pictures of three stray cats sitting exactly in the marked circles in front of a store in Quezon City have been shared online by The Phillippine Star. They quoted the person who took these photos. "They just went to the circles and they stayed for about 10 minutes and I was excited that I took pictures," she said. Well, these very pictures are going viral and netizens are loving it.

Check The Pics of Stray Cats Following Social Distancing:

These stray cats were spotted occupying the circle marks intended for the implementation of social distancing protocols in front of a store in Brgy. Holy Spirit, Quezon City on Sunday amid enhanced community quarantine. pic.twitter.com/EqOORqCJMa — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) May 13, 2020

These photos have been retweeted close to 25,000 times and over 73,000 likes. Other cat owners also seem to have tried this trick as some of them shared it in the comments. Check the reactions.

So Smart!

Cats Are Awesome

Cats are awesome — Lady Smartieplum and Zuki (@smartieplum) May 13, 2020

How it Looks RN

Cats Know!

Cats know stuff pic.twitter.com/ePoTzKaScU — 'Oor' Axel Foley (@Roadwarrior29) May 14, 2020

Haha! Aww

LOOK AT THEM GROCERY SHOPPING FOR THEIR FAMILIES pic.twitter.com/uE9AlQIhxF — iggy. (@gelanisimo) May 13, 2020

Perfect

If I fits I sits — Suzy Marie 🌙✨ (@suzyfringe) May 13, 2020

Some of them have shared that if cats are given marked boundaries like circles they sit in them. Are you a cat owner? Then you should probably try this out. See if your cat knows the rules of social distancing. That may or may not be true, but it is time we humans learn the lessons from these stray felines.