Mumbai, January 16: Indian philanthropist and author Sudha Murty recently spoke about her love for Hindi movies. Sudha Murty, who has been vocal about her love for films in the past, said that she now watches movies on Netflix. Back in 2014, Sudha Murty, wife of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, said she could have become a film journalist.

The 73-year-old author and educator stated she never got bored of movies. In a recent interview, Sudha Murty spoke about her love for movies once again. "I love Hindi movies; I don't see English movies," she stated, reports CNBC-TV18. The philanthropist has also accepted in the past that she would miss her classes to watch the first-day, first shows of movies. Narayana Murthy Recalls Travelling 11 Hours in Train Without Ticket for Wife Sudha Murty, Says ‘I Was in Love’.

However, with the world going digital and becoming more tech-savvy, Sudha Murty could not be left behind. In an interview with a leading media outlet, she said that she does not go to the theatre anymore. "Now it's Netflix first day," she added. Sudha Murty also said that she recently watched Peter Morgan's historical drama "The Crown".

She said that for her, the queen is the heroine of the series. "I really respect her," Murty said while talking about the show. Besides "The Crown", Murty also watched a Telugu movie. She said that she enjoys watching movies. Murty also spoke about her never-ending love for Hindi films and confessed that she liked Alia Bhatt a lot. ‘No Words to Describe’: Sudha Murty Visits New Parliament Building in Delhi, Says It’s Art, Culture, Indian History is Beautiful (Watch Video).

Sudha Murty also said that besides Hindi movies, she also watches Hindu and Telugu movies. She recently saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

