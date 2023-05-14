The summer heat this year has been too hot to handle, very literally! With temperatures across the country soaring to 40 degrees, there have been weeks of heat waves in several parts. Summers which are synonymous with flowery blooms and ice creams, have rather turned unpleasant, with everyone sweating profusely. Besides, the sudden spell of light rains has also been affecting the summer temperatures even more. Amidst all this, as people grapple with the sweltering heat, some have found their respite in sharing funny memes and cool 'haye garmi' jokes on summer. The heat and record-breaking temperatures have become a topic of several summer 2023 funny memes on the internet. If you are someone who is constantly feeling hot and hates this weather, then you will definitely enjoy these memes. From Aam Panna to Iced Jaljeera, Here's How To Make Tasty and Healthy Drinks To Beat the Heat!

The weather these days has become rather unpredictable, and it rains every few days. The unseasonal rainfall brings even more heat into the atmosphere in the days to follow. It almost feels like the sun is draining out all our energy. It is important to keep oneself hydrated with water and juices to keep the body cool.

People on the internet are remembering the old ads and swearing at the use of fans and ACs to grapple with this heat. Funny memes and jokes have always united the internet on any issue. And as all of India braces for this year’s summer, the mutual feeling of ‘feeling too hot’ is echoed through these memes. Six Easy Hacks To Keep Yourself Cool in Sweltering Summer Heat.

Check out some summer memes to help you beat the heat:

Everyone these days:

AC’s Then and Now:

But cold water heals:

Garmi wala Meme Me* drinking Fridge ka Thanda paani Le Mumma* pic.twitter.com/cZOORMM1eR — (っ◔◡◔)っ Ruuu ♡ (@Ru_Draa) March 25, 2022

Those were the days:

LOL:

The Hand Fan Supremacy:

So if there's one thing that can help you get over this heat is the respite of these memes. So many people are sharing similar memes to show you're not alone. Do share these funny summer memes and jokes with your friends and family and let them know that all of you are going through the same.

